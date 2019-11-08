Steinhoff may issue shares to settle legal claims

Steinhoff International said on Friday it is considering issuing shares as it seeks to deal with the threat of multibillion rand lawsuits in the wake of its share price collapse.

The group is seeking to manage litigation risk as it grapples with high levels of debt and seeks to stay afloat, saying on Friday it was seeking to address the complexity of multiple lawsuits, including in SA, Germany and the Netherlands.

“Steinhoff is continuing to conduct its investigations and prepare its defences in the various proceedings and will bring claims or counter claims against parties where it is appropriate to do so,” the company said.

The group was considering early resolutions of the claims brought against it, and arrangements may include, among other options, share issuance, it said.

Steinhoff uncovered a €6.5bn (about R110bn) hole in its accounts in 2017, causing a share collapse and multiple lawsuits from former business partners and aggrieved shareholders that include former chair Christo Wiese. The company’s high debt levels and the prospect of costly lawsuits has called the underlying value of the company’s equity into question.

Wiese has put in a claim equivalent to R59bn, about 14 times more than Steinhoff’s R4.6bn market capitalisation.

Steinhoff’s share price was down 1.02% to 97c on Friday morning, having lost 43.6% in the year to date.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za