SAB confident it can hit local Guinness target The local drinks making giant says it will bring the iconic Irish stout to market in a way that is relevant to SA consumers

The local arm of drinks giant AB InBev is confident it will be able to hit a regulator-imposed threshold to begin producing famed Irish stout Guinness locally.

If SAB manages this, SA could join the 49 other countries where the well known beer is brewed, including African countries Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon.