Heineken pays $3bn for Snow stake, showing China Resources Beer got SABMiller’s share cheap

China Resources Beer has received more than double the price from Heineken for some of the shares it bought from SABMiller two years ago.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that Heineken was paying $3.1bn for a 40% stake in China Resources Beer, the brewer of Snow, the world’s biggest-selling brand of beer by volume.

Two years ago, SABMiller sold its 49% stake in China Resources Beer for $1.6bn to meet regulatory requirements for its takeover by Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev).

SABMiller had been expected to receive between $3bn and $5bn for its stake in China Resources Beer, sending the Hong Kong-listed brewer’s share price rocketing 25% after the bargain it had negotiated was announced in October 2016.