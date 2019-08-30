Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: How Woolworths plans to save David Jones

Woolworths CEO Ian Moir joined Business Day to talk about the group’s full-year results

30 August 2019 - 09:17 Business Day TV
Woolworths in Rosebank. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA/FINANCIAL MAIL
Woolworths in Rosebank. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA/FINANCIAL MAIL

David Jones has dragged Woolworths into another loss. This as the retailer had to cut the valuation of the Australian department store yet again.

Meanwhile, sales in the company’s local business picked up with the struggling fashion business returning to sales growth. The group expects the clothing business to continue its turnaround but for now, the group’s loss after tax sits at R1.1bn.

CEO Ian Moir joined Business Day to talk about the group’s full-year results.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Woolworths cuts final dividend by a quarter as CEO moves to Australia

David Jones write-down has dragged the upmarket retailer to another annual loss
Companies
1 day ago

JSE set for a spate of reporting on Thursday

Woolworths, Massmart and Santam are among the companies due to report half-year numbers
Markets
1 day ago

JSE gains as US and China discuss face-to-face talks

China’s commerce ministry says the country is against the trade dispute and is looking forward to a calm resolution
Markets
22 hours ago

Fourways Mall re-opens after five-year revamp

The massive shopping centre is worth R9bn and is looking to compete with Sandton City and Mall of Africa
Companies
16 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as trade-war news lifts sentiment

China said it hopes that the US will cancel its latest tariffs on $250bn worth of its imports to prevent the war from escalating
Markets
16 hours ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.