WATCH: How Woolworths plans to save David Jones

David Jones has dragged Woolworths into another loss. This as the retailer had to cut the valuation of the Australian department store yet again.

Meanwhile, sales in the company’s local business picked up with the struggling fashion business returning to sales growth. The group expects the clothing business to continue its turnaround but for now, the group’s loss after tax sits at R1.1bn.

CEO Ian Moir joined Business Day to talk about the group’s full-year results.