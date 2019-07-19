Companies / Retail & Consumer

AB InBev offloads Australian unit for $11.3bn

Global brewer to sell Carlton & United Breweries to Japan’s Asahi Group

19 July 2019 - 09:10 Nick Hedley
AB Inbev CEO Carlos Brito Picture: REUTERS/ERIC VIDAL
AB Inbev CEO Carlos Brito Picture: REUTERS/ERIC VIDAL

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), which last week shelved plans to list its Asia Pacific business in Hong Kong, said on Friday it will sell Australian subsidiary Carlton & United Breweries (CUB) to Japan’s Asahi Group for about $11.3bn (R157bn).

AB InBev, which cemented its position as the world’s largest brewer with its 2016 takeover of Johannesburg-born SABMiller, also said it will continue to evaluate a potential listing of Budweiser Brewing Company Asia Pacific.

SABMiller bought Foster’s Group in 2011 in a deal that included CUB.

AB InBev said that as part of the deal with Asahi, it will give the Japanese brewer rights to commercialise its portfolio of international brands in Australia.

“The divestiture of CUB, once completed, will help AB InBev to accelerate its expansion into other fast-growing markets in the Asia Pacific region and globally,” the group said.

“It will also allow the company to create additional shareholder value by optimising its business at an attractive price while further deleveraging its balance sheet and strengthening its position for growth opportunities.”

AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito said the group saw “great potential” for its business in the Asia Pacific, which “remains a growth engine within our company”.

AB InBev will use the proceeds of the sale to pay down debt, it said. The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2020. 

The potential listing and the CUB sale were not necessary for the group to reach its debt-reduction targets, it said.

AB InBev’s 2016 acquisition of SABMiller, then the world’s second biggest brewer, pushed its net debt above $100bn.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Back to selling more beers for AB InBev after failed Asian float

Brewer hoped IPO for a minority stake in  Budweiser APAC would help it reduce debt
Companies
3 days ago

Budweiser APAC won’t rely on mergers to grow after listing, CEO Jan Craps says

Budweiser APAC has begun talking to investors about what will be the world’s largest  IPO in 2019
Companies
2 weeks ago

AB InBev maker hopes to raise $10bn in Hong Kong IPO

The deal by the brewer will be a coup for Hong Kong with the cash allowing Budweiser to create a ‘local champion’
Companies
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

THE LEX COLUMN: This AB InBev dream may have dried up

Opinion / Columnists

AB InBev cancels Hong Kong IPO

Companies / Retail & Consumer

SAB gets go ahead for SA rights to Smirnoff’s ready-to-drink brands

Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.