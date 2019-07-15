Back to selling more beers for AB InBev after failed Asian float

Brussels — AB InBev’s cancelled Asian stock market listing will slow but not derail the world’s largest brewer’s efforts to cut its debt mountain, delaying future acquisitions and prioritising its main challenge: selling more beers.

The Belgium-based company on Friday shelved plans to list its Asian Pacific business in Hong Kong in what would have been the world’s biggest initial public offering so far this year.

The brewer has said that even without the flotation of a minority stake in the Asian division, Budweiser APAC, it will reduce its net debt to core earnings (ebitda) ratio to below four times by the end of 2020 from 4.6 at the end of 2018.

But the Hong Kong listing would almost have completed that task, bringing in $8bn-$10bn and reducing the ratio by up to 0.5 percentage points.

Refinitiv Eikon data show AB InBev’s earnings steadily increasing in the coming years, with net debt dropping below $100bn by the end of this year and the ratio to ebitda declining to 4.2, followed by 3.7 and 3.2 in 2020 and 2021.