Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start

Madrid — Zara owner Inditex bounced back from a weak start to 2019, when unseasonably cold weather in southern Europe stifled sales for the Spanish fashion group, with a strong performance in the first weeks of the second quarter.

This contrasts with how others in the struggling apparel sector are faring, with mid-market clothing retailer Ted Baker posting a profit warning on Tuesday after Britain had its biggest fall in retail sales on record in May.

“This is particularly impressive in our view, notably in context of industry data we have so far for May,” JP Morgan said in a research note following Inditex’s results on Wednesday.

Shares in the Spanish group rose 1.1% to trade at €25.57, whereas Boohoo’s fell, despite the online British fashion retailer reporting robust sales, as lower margins disappointed investors.

Inditex, the world’s biggest clothing retailer and owner of Massimo Dutti, Bershka and Oysho reported net profit of €734m for the three months from February 1 to April 30, on sales up 5% at €5.93bn.

The apparel sector has been hit by out-of-season sales as savvy shoppers expect discounts and hunt for online bargains.

Sales at constant exchange rates for the first six weeks of the second quarter were up 9.5% as shoppers snapped up items such as jewel-toned blazers and long printed dresses from Zara’s spring collections.