Mothercare completes store closures, targets online growth
Company cuts its debt burden by 84%
Bengaluru — Mothercare saved more money than expected in 2018 from the store closures on which it has pinned its recovery hopes, helping it cut net debt by 84% to £6.9m.
This fuelled expectations that the British owner of the Little Bird, Baby K and Blooming Marvellous brands will meet its target of being debt-free in 2019 and drove its shares 20% higher to 24.3p on Friday.
The company also reported a loss before tax from continuing operations of £66.6m, compared with £94m a year earlier.
“The key message from today’s FY19 results is solid transformational progress and delivery on the market’s financial expectations,” finnCap analysts said in a note.
Mothercare, which floated in 1972 and has been a mainstay of British shopping streets, said it had closed a third of its British stores over the past year, realising more than £25m in cost savings. It had originally hoped to save £19m as a result of reductions in rent, store costs, and other overheads.
“We have achieved a huge amount this year, refinancing, restructuring and reorganising Mothercare to ensure a sustainable future. The majority of that work is now done,” said CEO Mark Newton-Jones.
Mothercare, which faces intense competition from a new generation of web-based players, said it has increased online marketing spend in Britain through paid search and email.
Online sales currently contribute to 45% of its annual sales in Britain and represent 5% of its global turnover, with a digital presence in 22 countries.
Mothercare said it would look to gain an online presence in four more countries in 2019.
“The next phase of our strategic transformation plan is to develop Mothercare as a global brand, maximising the opportunities we see across many international markets,” Newton-Jones said.
Like-for-like sales in Britain, where it has been losing money for more than a decade, were down nearly 9%, while annual worldwide sales slipped 8% to £1.07bn.
Reuters