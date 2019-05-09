Debenhams’ creditors approve struggling UK retailer’s restructuring

Debenhams' lenders took control of the retailer in April in a rescue deal which wiped out the company's shareholders, including Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley, who had tried to buy the whole group.

Once the country's biggest department store chain, Debenhams was hit by a sharp slowdown in sales, high rents and ballooning debt.

Administrators, appointed after Ashley's last-ditch bid to rescue the company failed, sold the group to its creditors including British banks and US hedge funds.

Earlier on Thursday, the investor consortium said it would retain ownership after bids for the chain fell short of the level they wanted.

They will restructure the chain using company voluntary arrangements (CVAs), which allow retailers to avoid insolvency by offloading unwanted stores and securing lower rents on others and reach a compromise with creditors.

The CVAs ultimately aim to reduce Debenhams' 166 UK store portfolio by closing about 50 stores, with 22 set to shut their doors in 2020.

Reuters