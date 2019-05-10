Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pepkor says half-year earnings rose up to 54.1%

10 May 2019 - 12:12 Nick Hedley
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Pepkor, previously Steinhoff Africa Retail, said on Friday that its half-year earnings rose by up to 54.1%.

In the six months to end-March, headline earnings per share (HEPS) were between 34.1% and 54.1% higher than in the same period a year before, Pepkor said in a trading statement.

The group, whose brand’s include Pep, Ackermans, Incredible Connection and Timbercity, was a wholly owned subsidiary of Steinhoff until it was listed on the JSE in September 2017.

Pepkor said it plans to publish its interim results on May 29. Its shares rose 0.6% to R19.39 late on Friday morning, while Steinhoff’s were down 8.8% to R1.46, continuing a slide that started after the group’s long-delayed 2017 results showed it was in a precarious financial position.

Cratos Capital portfolio manager Ron Klipin said Pepkor’s “solid results” were driven by the affordability of its products in a weak consumer environment. “The results are a pleasant surprise in the current environment.”

The company’s shares could be set to gain versus peers such as Mr Price, Klipin said.

Even if Steinhoff became a forced seller of Pepkor’s shares, “the authorities would unlikely be amenable to let the funds be repatriated offshore” he said. “So a bookbuild could be on the cards in due course, which would be an opportunity to add to holdings.”

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Steinhoff’s legal woes mount as more Pepkor lawsuits line up

Executives and shareholders of its JSE-listed subsidiary Pepkor Holdings seek  R2bn in damages
Companies
1 week ago

Unpicking Christo Wiese’s companies

Share incentive schemes don’t stand up to scrutiny, writes Ann Crotty
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Pepkor gets some much-needed relief from Steinhoff contagion

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pepkor difficult to price in shadow of Steinhoff

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.