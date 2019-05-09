Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff shares plunge 17.9% after 2017 report sheds new light

09 May 2019 - 10:17 Nick Hedley and Warren Thompson
Steinhoff has finally released its 2017 financial statements after uncovering ‘accounting irregularities’ in December of that year. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR
Shares in Steinhoff fell 17.9% to R1.65 on Thursday morning — the worst level since December — after the embattled retailer finally released its 2017 financial statements. 

Once the world’s second-largest furniture retailer, Steinhoff’s market value collapsed after it said it had uncovered “accounting irregularities” in December 2017. At the same time, former CEO Markus Jooste stepped down.

It said after the market’s close on Tuesday, ahead of a public holiday in SA on Wednesday, that the value of its assets had dropped by about R250bn compared with previously released 2016 numbers.

After the write-downs, the firm was left with a €4.03bn loss, a swing of nearly €5.5bn over the previous period.

The results showed that the balance sheet was €14.6bn smaller than the one published in 2016, while total assets shrank to €17.5bn from €32.1bn.

The biggest restatements of balance-sheet items were to goodwill, intangible assets, and property, plant and equipment, which were reduced by a combined €10.9bn.

Steinhoff expects to publish its 2018 financial statements in June.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

