Doughnut sticks and bacon boost McDonald’s US sales

The company is modernising shops by introducing digital menus and adding wooden tables and faux leather chairs as it seeks to attract diners

30 April 2019 - 15:25 Nivedita Balu
The McDonald’s Restaurant Store Museum in Chicago, the US. Picture: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG
The McDonald’s Restaurant Store Museum in Chicago, the US. Picture: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

Bengaluru — McDonald's reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established US outlets on Tuesday, boosted by the burger chain's latest promotions and menu additions, sending its shares up about 4%.

During the first quarter, McDonald's launched a new two-for-$5 deal, tweaked its breakfast menu to add doughnut sticks, and offered applewood smoked bacon with a selection of its burgers and breakfast sandwiches.

The company is modernising its stores by introducing digital menus and adding wooden tables and faux leather chairs as it seeks to attract diners in a competitive market.

Those efforts helped drive a 4.5% growth in same-store sales in the US, beating the 3.03% rise expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv IBES. The beat was also its first in four quarters.

Net income fell to $1.33bn, or $1.72 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $1.38bn, or $1.72 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.78 per share. Total revenue fell about 4% to $4.96bn, due to its move to franchise a majority of its restaurants.

Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.75 per share on revenue of $4.93bn. 

Reuters

