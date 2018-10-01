McDonald′s bun maker Aryzta′s €800m plan ′is excessive′

Zurich — McDonald’s hamburger bun maker Aryzta’s plan to raise €800m in new capital is excessive, the company’s biggest shareholder said on Monday, adding it would present less dilutive alternatives soon.

Aryzta’s stock jumped as much as 35% on hopes that the move by Cobas Asset Management, which has a stake of more than 14.5%, would force the Swiss-Irish bakery to take more modest steps as it seeks to cut debt and restore growth.

The shares were up 25% by 12.11pm GMT. They are down by two-thirds this year and more than 85% since 2014.

Aryzta, which also owns Otis Spunkmeyer cookies, Brea Bakery breads and Cucina Grande pizza, has been hit partly by rising costs in North America and weak consumer spending in some European markets, particularly in Britain after its Brexit vote in June 2016.

Earlier this month Aryzta, which lost more than $1bn in 2017, struck a deal with banks on a capital increase.

Cobas, which has been building up its Aryzta holding in recent months, said progress so far by new CEO Kevin Toland had convinced it that less dramatic measures than the proposed €800m capital increase were needed to get the company back on track.

Highly dilutive

“The company does not require such a highly dilutive capital increase,” a spokesman said when asked for comment on the company’s results.

“Principally we endorse the intention to strengthen the balance sheet. To that effect, we are reviewing alternatives that will improve upon the company’s proposal.” Cobas, based in Spain, said it would present its plans to the board or call for an extraordinary general meeting.

Shareholders had been set to vote on November 1 on the capital increase.

Aryzta reported a full-year loss of €470m on Monday, hit again by distribution and labour costs. It made a €907m loss a year earlier.

For its underlying business, Aryzta said it expected the current 2019 fiscal year to be “stable” as its cost-and-debt cutting programme called “Project Renew” takes hold.

Aryzta has revamped management after a turbulent year in which the company, among other challenges, was hit by raids on a Chicago bakery that employed undocumented workers and suffered from a failed spending spree that left it “overleveraged”.

Earlier this summer, Switzerland’s Larius Capital, a small shareholder, also began pushing Aryzta to sell more assets and reduce or even eliminate the capital increase.

Toland, who took up his job in May, has begun a debt-cutting drive, which includes plans to sell Aryzta’s 49% stake in French frozen-food company Picard.

Net debt stood at €1.5bn on July 31.

“Over a period of time, Aryzta’s strategy became unfocused,” Toland said on a call with reporters. “We have now stabilised the company and are moving to fix the balance sheet.”

On the call, Toland declined to comment on any push among shareholders to trim the capital increase, citing company policy.

An Aryzta spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment about Cobas’s opposition to the capital hike.

Reuters