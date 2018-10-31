Taco Bell and KFC lift Yum Brands quarterly results

Yum Brands beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue and profit on Wednesday, as strong sales at KFC and Taco Bell more than made up for further weakness at Pizza Hut, sending its shares up more than 4%.

Competition between big US fast food chains has intensified as Yum, McDonald’s and Domino’s Pizza try to lure cash conscious customers with dollar menus, discounts and new breakfast items.

Taco Bell, Yum’s fastest-growing brand, launched $1 nacho fries and a $1 Triple Melt Burritos and nachos in 2018, driving same-restaurant sales up 5% in the third quarter. Analysts had expected a 3% rise.

Same store sales at the KFC division also rose 3%, beating expectations of a 2.13% growth, boosted by strong performance in international markets including Russia, Thailand, the Middle East and India.

Pizza Hut, however, remained a dark spot for the company, with same-restaurant sales falling 1%, due to declines in the US, where it faces intense competition.

The chain has been trying to turn itself around in the US, ramping up promotional offerings such as the large two-topping pizza for $5.99.

Company executives called out Pizza Hut’s underperformance on a post-earnings call, with CEO Greg Creed saying the promotions were not distinctive enough to attract new customers.

Excluding one-time items, Yum earned $1.04 per share, beating analysts’ average expectation of 83c, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Yum’s net income rose 8.6% to $454m in the three months ended September 30. Total revenue fell 3% to $1.39bn, but also beat analysts’ average estimate.

The company’s shares rose 3.6% to $89.50 in premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock has gained nearly 6% in 2018.

