Pizza Hut slump hampers Yum as fast-food wars heat up

New York/Chicago — The dining-chain company Yum! Brands saw its quarterly results pulled down by a surprise drop in same-stores sales at Pizza Hut, sending the shares down on Thursday.

The parent company of Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, which split off its China operations in 2016, has tried to revitalise its pizza brand amid stiff competition from Domino’s Pizza and Papa John’s International.

Yum! has been trying to improve the chain’s appeal by embracing delivery, but discounts across the entire fast-food industry are making it difficult to drive growth.

Yum shares slid as much as 3.1% in early trading, even after it beat on profit and revenue. The stock had dropped 2.6% this year through the close of trading on Wednesday.

Pizza Hut comparable sales fell 1% in the latest quarter, while analysts had projected a 1% gain, according to Consensus Metrix.

Globally, Yum’s comparable sales rose 1%, missing estimates for 1.9% growth.

Rival sputters

In an effort to drive a turnaround, Pizza Hut has recently expanded its beer-delivery push, and will look to benefit as some consumers dine less at Papa John’s after its founder and former chairman admitted to using a racial slur. While John Schnatter later apologised, the board and company has made an active effort to distance themselves from him.

In February, Pizza Hut stepped in as the official pizza partner of the NFL, replacing Papa John’s after an earlier controversy over comments Schnatter made about the league’s handling of the national anthem protests.

With Papa John’s mired in controversy, there could be an opportunity for Pizza Hut to find its stride, but the firm faces challenges as it tries to update its image to focus more on delivery, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jennifer Bartashus. "There’s something about the execution and product innovation that is not quite resonating with customers," she said.

Delivery push

Earlier this year, Yum partnered with GrubHub to expand delivery across the US. Its Pizza Hut president also joined GrubHub’s board.

McDonald’s and other chains are heavily pushing delivery as well, including Chipotle Mexican Grill, which has teamed up with DoorDash and Postmates.

Taco Bell’s same-store sales also missed estimates in the quarter, climbing 2% compared to an estimate that called for 2.8% growth. KFC gave parent company Yum a boost, posting 2% growth in same-store sales to beat the 1.9% estimate.

The Yum chains are fighting for customers in an increasingly competitive fast-food market. McDonald’s reported last week that its US same-store sales gained 2.6%, less than analysts had been expected. Executives said that chain is tweaking its new Dollar Menu in the US and trying to add more value meals to better compete in the cutthroat marketplace.

"The competition in the US on value remains very strong," Bartashus said. "That’s where KFC and Taco Bell are playing."

