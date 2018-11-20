Ma Baker still taking money from Rhodes shareholders

Rhodes Food Group shareholders had to forgo more money for Ma Baker — the Pietermaritzburg-based pie maker acquired in 2016 for R212m — which dragged its net profit down by 34% to R154m.

Rhodes's share price fell 5% to R14.27 on Tuesday morning as the market reacted to a 35% cut in dividend for its 2018 financial year to 20.3c.

Tuesday's cut in dividend follows the 26% cut in its dividend to 31.1c in its 2017 financial year from 42.2c paid in its 2016 financial year, before it acquired Ma Baker along with Durban-based Bisto gravy maker Pakco.

Tuesday's results showed the interest Rhodes paid to service debt taken on for its acquisitions rose to R115m from R85m, contributing to its net profit falling 34% despite its sales growing 11% to R5.1bn.

The drop in headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-September came to 33%, midway between the 28%-38% range it forecast in September.

"The turnaround in the performance of Ma Baker is a priority and is progressing well," the results statement said.

Echoing Pioneer Foods, which said in its results on Monday that fruit exports were doing well, Rhodes said its international turnover increased by 8.4%. But in contrast with Pioneer, Rhodes said higher costs resulted in its fruit export division contributing a loss.

"Increased canned fruit costs as a result of the drought in the Western Cape over the past two seasons, weak industrial puree and concentrate pricing, and the strong currency impacted the profitability of the international segment," the results statement said.

"The international segment is expected to return to profitability in 2019. Export volumes are likely to continue to improve while foreign selling prices of canned fruit are anticipated to show a small increase.

"Climatic conditions are more favourable following the good rainfall which ended the drought in the Western Cape.

"The group expects to benefit from the current rand weakness and will maintain its hedging policy."

