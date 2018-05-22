Companies / Retail & Consumer

Ma Baker and Pakco acquisitions lift Rhodes’s revenue, but eat into profits

The company’s canned fruit export business suffered from higher prices due to the drought in the Western Cape and the stronger rand

22 May 2018 - 08:27 Robert Laing
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Acquiring Ma Baker for R212m cash and Pakco for 17-million shares helped Rhodes Food Group grow its top line, but hurt profits.

Rhodes reported on Tuesday morning its interim revenue for the six months to end-April grew 17% to R2.5bn.

Pakco and Ma Baker contributed a combined R209m to the group’s revenue, the results statement said.

But net profit fell 35% to R81m from R125m in the matching period due to the cost of servicing debt and integrating the acquisitions into its existing businesses.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) declined 39% to 31.4c due to the dilution caused by the issue of shares to pay for Pakco.

Rhodes does not pay an interim dividend.

Its canned fruit export business suffered from higher prices due to the Western Cape’s ongoing drought and the stronger rand.

"The Pakco brand portfolio was relaunched in March with extensive product innovation, new pack formats and refreshed packaging designs across the Bisto, Hinds, Pakco and Southern Coating brands," Rhodes said in its results statement

"After reporting a loss for the first half, Ma Baker has returned to profitability and is expected to be earnings accretive in the second half."

Rhodes: acquisition appetite on hold in a tough market

Even well-managed firms are not immune to market forces, as Rhodes found in its year to October 2017
Investing
2 months ago

Rhodes Food sales agreement will help BOS grow

Here’s why the deal might raise a few eyebrows
Companies
4 months ago

Rhodes’s profit falls after disappointing performance from international business

The food producer says the drought in the Western Cape will have a negative effect on fruit quality, which means lower yields and higher labour costs
Companies
6 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Capitec moves into insurance market
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Ferial Haffajee, Peter Bruce and Adriaan Basson ...
Companies
3.
How Austrian debt puts Steinhoff's SA assets at ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Equity investors can now buy insurance
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Business rescue practitioners put up fight for ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.