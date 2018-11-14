Pioneer foods plunges 10% ahead of release of results

The share price of consumer staples group Pioneer Foods dropped as much as 10% on Wednesday, bringing its yearly loss to almost 50% ahead of the release of its results on Monday.

At 1pm, Pioneer had pared losses and was down 5.83% to R77, with other JSE-listed food producers likewise under strain.

It is likely that pressure on these stocks is due to awareness of the increasingly tough trading conditions facing these companies, Vunani Securities small-and medium cap analyst Anthony Clark said.

Producers are facing rising input costs — with the price of maize rising 30% in the last 12 months — and are finding it difficult to pass this cost onto consumers, said Clark. Unless there is a major pick-up in cereal production in 2019, it is likely to be a tough year for these stocks, he said.