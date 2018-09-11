Companies / Retail & Consumer

China’s Alibaba in joint venture with Russia’s Mail.ru internet group

11 September 2018 - 14:54 Ilya Khrennikov and Dina Khrennikova
TECHNOLOGY: Alibaba is planning what could be the biggest US public debut ever. Picture: REUTERS
Moscow — Alibaba Group is setting up a $2bn joint venture with billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s internet services firm Mail.ru Group to strengthen the Chinese company’s foothold in Russian e-commerce.

Asia’s most valuable company signed an accord on Tuesday with Mail.ru to merge their online marketplaces in the nation of more than 140-million people. The deal is backed by the Kremlin through the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the local investors will collectively control the new business. Mail.ru’s global depository receipts traded in London jumped as much as 12%.

The combined company will be better able to compete with local rivals Wildberries and Yandex. Alibaba’s Russian unit AliExpress mostly sells goods imported from China and hasn’t had to worry about competition from Amazon because the US behemoth has little presence in the country.

"A big part of what we’ve been able to develop so far in Russia has been our cross-border business," Alibaba president Mike Evans told reporters. "But the future, which will require the presence of our partners at this table, will involve building a much bigger local business."

Alibaba will fold its Russian operations including AliExpress and Tmall into the venture, while Usmanov’s MegaFon will sell its 10% stake in Mail.ru — worth roughly $486m at Monday’s close — to Alibaba in return for 24% of the business. The deal values the new outfit at about $2m.

Mail.ru will bring its mobile marketplace for Chinese goods, Pandao, into the new company, which will also get direct access to users of two popular Russian social networks owned by Mail.ru. The Russian Direct Investment Fund will add an unspecified amount of funding in return for a 13% stake, while Mail.ru will hold the remaining 15%.

"Mail.ru has been able to use its strategic and financial firepower to disrupt the market over a fairly short period and end up with a stake in Russia’s leading e-commerce platform," David Ferguson, analyst at Renaissance Capital said in a note.

Mail.ru’s global depository receipts were up 9.3% at 12.34pm in London.

The parties inked the deal at a Vladivostok economic forum attended by President Vladimir Putin and Alibaba chairman Jack Ma. The Chinese company had been negotiating a similar deal with Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, but abandoned talks after the lender partnered with Yandex instead. Alibaba recently rolled out Tmall for Russia after winning consumers through AliExpress.

Ma, who started Alibaba.com in 1999 as a business-to-business marketplace with 17 co-founders, recently announced plans to step back from the Chinese e-commerce titan. His company, which is pushing into overseas markets from Southeast Asia to Russia, last year saw daily package deliveries reach 55-million.

With Edwin Chan

Bloomberg

Jack Ma names Alibaba successor — but isn’t packing it in just yet

Daniel Zhang, who has presided over an ambitious expansion and won over investors in his three years as CEO, will become executive chairman
Companies
1 day ago

Tencent’s had a busy week moving into coffee and cars

The Chinese internet giant has signed a partnership agreement with Luckin Coffee, backed a $4.4bn Hong Kong IPO, and is eyeing electric cars
Companies
4 days ago

JD.com CEO Richard Liu was arrested on rape charges, police confirm

The investigation continues but Liu is back in China, where his arrest has upstaged the much-vaunted Forum on China-Africa Co-operation
World
6 days ago

Naspers is ‘too big for the JSE’ and looking for new online investments

The media and internet giant, which owns 31% of Chinese tech giant Tencent, is looking to reduce its exposure on the JSE and is on a buying spree
Companies
18 days ago

