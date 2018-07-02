Companies / Retail & Consumer

Nestle needs to urgently spin off units and untangle management structure, Daniel Loeb urges

The billionaire investor says Nestle must divide itself into three units — beverages, nutrition and grocery — and add an outsider to the board with such expertise

02 July 2018 - 12:38 Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Rama Venkat Raman
Former Nestle CEO and current chairman of the company’s board, Paul Bulcke
Boston — On Sunday, billionaire investor Daniel Loeb stepped up pressure on food group Nestle, in a letter that urged its board to be "sharper", "bolder" and "faster" in spinning off businesses and untangling its complex management structure.

"This is a call for urgency, rather than incrementalism," Loeb said in the letter. It came with a 34-page presentation with recommendations and critiques. Third Point, the $18bn hedge fund that has invested more than $3bn in Nestle, also launched a website to push its case.

Loeb’s letter demanded that Nestle spin off more businesses that did not fit its strategy — including ice cream, frozen foods and confectionary, divide itself internally into three divisions — beverages, nutrition and grocery, and add an outsider to the board with expertise in the food and beverage business.

Each division should have its own CEO, regional structure and marketing heads, Loeb said. This would "simplify (Nestle’s) overly complex organisational structure", the letter said.

Nestle had no immediate comment on the letter, which was first reported by the Financial Times.

Loeb’s demands came roughly on the first anniversary of his investment in Nestle and at a time of significant merger activity in the food industry. For months, the activist investor who previously pushed for change at Yahoo and Dow Chemical as well as other companies watched and periodically made supportive public comments about Nestle’s new CEO, Mark Schneider.

But his letter made clear that Third Point was no longer willing to keep its critiques behind closed doors. It criticised Nestle’s slow sales growth, declining stock price and its failure to sell off more pieces that do not fit its "nutrition health and wellness" strategy.

The fund manager’s biggest concern was corporate strucure, with the board of directors in charge of strategic direction.

"Nestle’s insular, complacent, and bureaucratic organisation is overly complex, lethargic and misses too many trends," Loeb said in the letter.

In early 2017, the Swiss company hired Schneider, a German, as its first nonSwiss CEO in nearly a century. He had won praise for overhauling Fresenius Medical Care.

But former CEO Paul Bulcke remained on Nestle’s board chair, which raised eyebrows among governance experts. Insiders say that after months at the helm, Schneider has yet to bring in a board team of his own.

Industry experts say CEOs sometimes privately welcome public critiques from big shareholders, as effective cover to push through changes more aggressively. Loeb has only put together websites twice before — at Yahoo and Dow Chemical, but he has been vocal at plenty of companies and most recently pushed for United Technologies to break itself into three companies.

Reuters

