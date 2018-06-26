BREAKING NEWS: Tekkie Town founder kicks Star out of George premises

“I have sent them a remedy notice, in effect telling them the tenant that is there now, is not the tenant that signed the lease. There is a day or two left of this, which means they will receive an eviction notice by Friday giving them until the end of July to vacate the premises,” says Van Huyssteen.

This implies almost 300 staff and 100 containers' worth of inventory that serves Tekkie Town’s national retail footprint of 368 stores will have to be relocated.

When asked why he would do this and possibly forego the rental of about R480,000 a month, Van Huyssteen said: “For two reasons. Firstly, because I can. They never transferred the lease into the name of Star speciality division. Secondly, I would rather cut my ties with them. I don’t need the rent, and even if I did, I wouldn’t take their money. I want nothing to do with them.

“And I may well need the space for any future endeavour I might undertake, which might include acquiring or establishing another business.”

Asked whether he expected a legal challenge, given the complexity of moving a business the size of Tekkie Town to other premises in a little more than a month, he stated: “I expect anything from them, including a legal challenge. But I am confident I will be able to follow my rights.”