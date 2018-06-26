BREAKING NEWS: Tekkie Town founder kicks Star out of George premises
Braam van Huyssteen, who personally owns 'the campus', says the deal was with Steinhoff, not Steinhoff Africa Retail
In a move that will only be interpreted as an act of war, and which could create more disruption and anxiety for the staff of Tekkie Town, BusinessLIVE has learnt that Tekkie Town founder Braam van Huyssteen intends to evict Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star) from its premises in George.
“The campus”, as it is known, occupies 35,000m² and comprises the offices and distribution centre of Tekkie Town.
As part of the acquisition in which Steinhoff acquired the company in 2016, agreement was reached that the business would continue to occupy and rent the premises from Van Huyssteen, who owns it in his personal capacity. But he says the agreement was concluded with Steinhoff – Star’s parent company. When Star subsequently acquired Tekkie Town from Steinhoff, the lease was not changed to reflect this, and it is this point that Van Huyssteen believes grants him the right to evict.
For two reasons. Firstly, because I can. And I want nothing to do with them
“I have sent them a remedy notice, in effect telling them the tenant that is there now, is not the tenant that signed the lease. There is a day or two left of this, which means they will receive an eviction notice by Friday giving them until the end of July to vacate the premises,” says Van Huyssteen.
This implies almost 300 staff and 100 containers' worth of inventory that serves Tekkie Town’s national retail footprint of 368 stores will have to be relocated.
When asked why he would do this and possibly forego the rental of about R480,000 a month, Van Huyssteen said: “For two reasons. Firstly, because I can. They never transferred the lease into the name of Star speciality division. Secondly, I would rather cut my ties with them. I don’t need the rent, and even if I did, I wouldn’t take their money. I want nothing to do with them.
“And I may well need the space for any future endeavour I might undertake, which might include acquiring or establishing another business.”
Asked whether he expected a legal challenge, given the complexity of moving a business the size of Tekkie Town to other premises in a little more than a month, he stated: “I expect anything from them, including a legal challenge. But I am confident I will be able to follow my rights.”
Please sign in or register to comment.