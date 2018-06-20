Starbucks pumps the brakes as demand weakens

Bengaluru/New York — Starbucks has forecast slower sales growth than Wall Street expected this quarter and plans to close about 150 US cafes next fiscal year to boost performance, sending its shares down 2% after hours.

The world’s largest coffee chain is facing competition both from upmarket coffee houses and lower-priced fast-food chains such as McDonald’s and Dunkin’ Donuts.

It has missed analysts’ estimates for same-store sales in the Americas region in five of the past six quarters.

The company anticipates lower net new store growth in the US for fiscal 2019 and said it would tackle rapidly changing consumer preferences by introducing new cold drinks such as a mango dragon fruit beverage and focusing on growing health and wellness trends.

Starbucks executive chairman and cofounder Howard Schultz said earlier in June he was stepping away from the company on June 26. In April, Schultz worked alongside CE Kevin Johnson to help limit damage to the company’s image after a racial profiling incident involving the arrest of two black men in a Philadelphia outlet.

"It seems fairly clear that the low-hanging fruit on causing everybody to get addicted to their [Starbucks] fantastic products is kind of in the rear-view mirror," said Tony Scherrer, director of research at Smead Capital Management.

"At least in the Starbucks-heavy markets, the people that are going to drink coffee are already drinking it."

Starbucks said it expected global comparable store sales to rise 1% in the third quarter, below the 3% increase estimated by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"While certain demand headwinds are transitory, and some of our cost increases are appropriate investments for the future, our recent performance does not reflect the potential of our exceptional brand and is not acceptable," Johnson said in a statement.

Historically, the Seattle-based company closes roughly 50 stores a year.

Starbucks said it would look to open more stores in under penetrated markets and explore strategic options to license company-operated stores. China is the company’s biggest growth driver with same-store sales rising 4% in the last reported quarter.

The company also said it would look to cut general and administrative expenses with plans to partner with an external consultant to speed up the process.

In early May, Swiss-based Nestlé said it would pay Starbucks $7.15bn for exclusive rights to sell Starbucks coffees and teas. That alliance frees Starbucks to focus on improving its mainstay US café business, where traffic growth had stalled.

