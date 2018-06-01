Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: How Distell plans to navigate its relisting

01 June 2018 - 09:51 Business Day TV
The drought ravaging SA has led to a 30% cut to the grape harvest, affecting alcohol beverage maker Distell, which plans to relist on the JSE.

Distell group MD Richard Rushton spoke to Business Day TV about how the company is positioning itself as it makes that return.

