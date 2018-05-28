A toast to ‘Viceroy and bitters’ absence at Capitec AGM

Resolutions on remuneration got support above 95%, while the reappointment of PwC as external auditors was backed by 94.9% of shareholders. The Capitec share price closed 4.77% up on Friday, at R873.50.

Chairman Riaan Stassen later invited the hundreds of shareholders to "a glass of wine, or Viceroy and bitters" referring to the research and trading company that released a controversial and damning report on Capitec in January 2018.

The Viceroy Research report had knocked the share price from more than R1,000 to R800. A quick response by management saw the share stabilise a little, but generally weaker market sentiment and Steinhoff-related concern at holding company PSG had held the share price below R900.

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie told shareholders the board had learned much from the Viceroy controversy. "We learnt the importance of communication and the need to be humble and constantly challenge yourself.

"And we reviewed every single one of our policies," he said.

Fourie was confident of Capitec’s "continued strong performance", noting it was acquiring 100,000 new customers each month. In April, it signed up its 10-millionth customer.

Fourie said Capitec aimed to cover 100% of its operating expenses from transaction income by 2022. In financial 2018, transaction income (income from nonlending activities, such as fees for ATM usage) rose 31% to R5.1bn as the bank moved closer to levels charged by major competitors.

