Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Companies / Retail & Consumer

CAPITEC ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A toast to ‘Viceroy and bitters’ absence at Capitec AGM

28 May 2018 - 06:36 Ann Crotty
Capitec. Picture: Getty Images
Capitec. Picture: Getty Images

Fear that representatives from Viceroy Research would arrive to ask questions at Capitec’s annual general meeting on Friday proved unfounded, as again the meeting ended without input from shareholders or analysts.

But shareholders expressed their strong support for management by overwhelmingly supporting all resolutions. The only resolution that received less than 90% backing was the re-election of long-serving non-executive director Chris Otto, which garnered support from 86% of shareholders.

Concern about executive remuneration and reappointment of auditors — evident in voting in previous years — seems to have been resolved.

Resolutions on remuneration got support above 95%, while the reappointment of PwC as external auditors was backed by 94.9% of shareholders. The Capitec share price closed 4.77% up on Friday, at R873.50.

Chairman Riaan Stassen later invited the hundreds of shareholders to "a glass of wine, or Viceroy and bitters" referring to the research and trading company that released a controversial and damning report on Capitec in January 2018.

The Viceroy Research report had knocked the share price from more than R1,000 to R800. A quick response by management saw the share stabilise a little, but generally weaker market sentiment and Steinhoff-related concern at holding company PSG had held the share price below R900.

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie told shareholders the board had learned much from the Viceroy controversy. "We learnt the importance of communication and the need to be humble and constantly challenge yourself.

"And we reviewed every single one of our policies," he said.

Fourie was confident of Capitec’s "continued strong performance", noting it was acquiring 100,000 new customers each month. In April, it signed up its 10-millionth customer.

Fourie said Capitec aimed to cover 100% of its operating expenses from transaction income by 2022. In financial 2018, transaction income (income from nonlending activities, such as fees for ATM usage) rose 31% to R5.1bn as the bank moved closer to levels charged by major competitors.

crottya@businesslive.co.za

Capitec moves into insurance market

Meanwhile, international short-selling outfit Viceroy Research sends a new list of questions for Capitec’s audit committee
Companies
6 days ago

Capitec hangs tough after hit from Viceroy

Bank's resilience seen as a positive in face of rough start to the year
Business
2 months ago

Capitec closes in on 10-million customers

Of its 9.9-million active clients, only 1.4-million are borrowers of unsecured loans
Companies
2 months ago

Capitec: still an exceptional business?

CEO Gerrie Fourie says retail credit is a small part of the bank’s business and he would rather talk about Sanlam and insurance
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SA Express's R2.4bn fuel con
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
SA Express grounded for breaking rules on safety
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Archie Norman’s unconventional, hands-on approach ...
Companies
4.
Sygnia backs Deminor Recovery Services suit ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Woolworths has a mountain to climb to ditch ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.