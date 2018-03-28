Phumelela’s investors win big with bigger payout

Punters on the share of horse racing and online sports betting group Phumelela Gaming and Leisure will receive a 42c interim payout, a 24% increase on the matching period’s 34c.

Phumelela reported on Wednesday morning it grew after-tax profit 25% to R85m on 4% growth in net income to R809m for the six months to end-January.

Gross betting income grew 5% to R627m.

The group derives 68% of its income from betting and 29% from its media division, which supplies horse racing results to bookies.

Tuesday’s results indicated Phumelela’s longstanding legal battle with bookies over the fees it charges has not abated.

"The group continues to prosecute local bookmakers who are displaying South African and international horse racing illegally in their betting shops," the results statement said.

The liberalisation of South African sports gambling laws has enabled the group to diversify from horse racing into encouraging punters to bet on different sports in a wide variety of ways.

"Customers can place bets at conveniently located retail betting stores, the internet and on the telephone," the company said in its results statement.

Its subsidiaries include what it describes as "fixed odds business" Betting World and it has invested in a range of online sports betting businesses, including Supabets and Interbet.

It has also diversified geographically, buying half of Isle of Man tote operator Premier Gateway International.

Past results indicated Phumelela is using profits from its other businesses to subsidise losses in its traditional horse racing business.

Tuesday’s results did not provide a breakdown, but the company said, "Phumelela will remain the standard bearer for thoroughbred horse racing in SA even as we continue to add complementary revenue sources in other sporting activities and numbers betting.

"That diversity and migration among different sports is good for horse racing, good for the betting industry, and good for the punter who today has a myriad alternatives not available a quarter of a century ago."

Phumelela said it, along with Kenilworth Racing and Gold Circle, staged race meetings 364 days a year, with about 6,500 horses in training in SA.