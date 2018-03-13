Embattled Steinhoff to sell some of its KAP shares

Steinhoff International will raise about R3.8bn by placing about 39% of the shares it owns in KAP Industrial Holdings.

The embattled furniture retailer announced on Tuesday morning that it intended to sell 450-million of the 1.14-billion KAP shares it owned via an accelerated bookbuild.

Steinhoff appointed Standard Bank and Investec as joint bookrunners for the sale.

The furniture group said it has a reserved minimum price. If bids are around KAP’s closing price on the JSE on Monday of R8.50, Steinhoff should raise more than R3.8bn.

The sale will reduce Steinhoff’s holding in KAP from 43% to about 26%.

"Steinhoff continues to view KAP as a compelling investment case, especially in view of recent events in SA and the prospect of improving economic conditions. Steinhoff will, however, conclude the placing in order to facilitate the stated objective of settling certain debt obligations," the company said in Tuesday’s statement.