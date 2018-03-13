Companies / Retail & Consumer

Embattled Steinhoff to sell some of its KAP shares

13 March 2018 - 08:44 Robert Laing
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Steinhoff International will raise about R3.8bn by placing about 39% of the shares it owns in KAP Industrial Holdings.

The embattled furniture retailer announced on Tuesday morning that it intended to sell 450-million of the 1.14-billion KAP shares it owned via an accelerated bookbuild.

Steinhoff appointed Standard Bank and Investec as joint bookrunners for the sale.

The furniture group said it has a reserved minimum price. If bids are around KAP’s closing price on the JSE on Monday of R8.50, Steinhoff should raise more than R3.8bn.

The sale will reduce Steinhoff’s holding in KAP from 43% to about 26%.

"Steinhoff continues to view KAP as a compelling investment case, especially in view of recent events in SA and the prospect of improving economic conditions. Steinhoff will, however, conclude the placing in order to facilitate the stated objective of settling certain debt obligations," the company said in Tuesday’s statement.

Hedge fund falls victim to Steinhoff collapse

Steinhoff’s share-price collapse hits Kaizen Asset Management
Companies
6 hours ago

Sanlam cuts bonuses on Steinhoff contagion

Sanlam CEO Ian Kirk takes a reduction of R2.5m, while 100 employees will be affected by the trim in incentives
Companies
4 days ago

New Look, Brait’s British retail chain, plans store closures and layoffs

The struggling fashion group has sought creditors’ approval to close 60 stores and cut 980 positions
Companies
5 days ago

Resurgent retailers sprint into Top 40

Truworths, Spar and TFG among the entrants as index reflects the Ramaphosa factor
Companies
7 days ago

Pepkor join Shoprite stable? ‘Nothing is impossible’ says Christo Wiese

Some analysts are talking of the possibility of Wiese's most prized asset, Pepkor, eventually finding its home in the portfolio of Africa's biggest ...
Business
9 days ago

How did Steinhoff happen?

Steinhoff’s directors, auditors and fund managers created an enabling environment for wrongdoing
Investing
10 days ago

Merger with Steinhoff is not an option, says Shoprite CEO

Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht says a merger would not make sense now
Companies
12 days ago

Christo Wiese basks in Shoprite’s ‘ray of light’ after Steinhoff scandal

Luckily for Wiese, he is still the biggest investor in Shoprite Holdings, whose shares are at a record high on news of deals in Africa
Companies
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Hedge fund falls victim to Steinhoff collapse
Companies / Financial Services
2.
VBS fallout: Vele chairman Tshifhiwa Matodzi quits
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Western Cape property loses its lustre due to ...
Companies / Property
4.
Vele chairman Tshifhiwa Matodzi quits over VBS ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
HILARY JOFFE: Illegal business model that placed ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.