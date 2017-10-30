Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shoprite shares slip after it warns that sales have slowed

CE Pieter Engelbrecht says that once inflation was stripped out, real sales growth surpassed the previous year, ‘which is a considerable achievement’

30 October 2017 - 11:32 Robert Laing
Shoprite’s share price fell 3.6% to R200 on Monday morning after it said its September quarter sales growth was 6.4% — a sharp slowdown from the 15.7% achieved in the matching quarter in 2016.

Its South African operation grew sales 8.1% while improved rain after the previous year’s drought slowed internal inflation to 0.9% from 7.2%.

"Stripping out the effect of inflation, the real sales growth surpassed the prior year’s growth in the same quarter, which is a considerable achievement," CE Pieter Engelbrecht said in the operating update.

Measured in rand, sales from its stores outside of SA declined 1.8%.

"Sales growth in Angola, in particular, slowed significantly after extraordinary growth of 110% in the corresponding quarter," Shoprite said.

Its furniture division managed to grow turnover 8.9%.

Falling prices make Shoprite optimistic about the December quarter under way, which is the peak trading period for retailers.

It plans to open 20 new supermarkets and six new furniture stores by end-December.

Shoprite in talks to set up shop in Kenya

Nothing is signed yet, but it is eyeing space left by the struggling Nakumatt Holdings chain, and is looking at two Nakumatt stores in Uganda as well
3 hours ago

