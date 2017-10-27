Lewis shares lose ground after it warns of fall in interim earnings

Share in furniture retailer Lewis fell 0.75% to R26.30 on Friday morning after it warned shareholders its interim earnings would decline by up to 18%.

Lewis said in a trading statement that it expected to report on November 13 that its basic and headline earnings per share for the six months to end-September would fall by between 12% and 18%.

"The performance for the six months ended September 30 reflects the challenging economic and consumer environment in which the business is trading and the impact of these conditions on the group’s lower- to middle-income target customers," Lewis said.

On October 19, Lewis announced it intended targeting upper-income customers by acquiring United Furniture Outlets (UFO) for R320m. This would help it sell more furniture for cash rather than credit.

In Friday’s statement, Lewis repeated past complaints that it was suffering from the government’s crackdown on hire-purchase sales.

"Trading conditions have been compounded by the ongoing impact of the National Credit Act’s affordability assessment regulations which are restricting access to credit in SA and limiting the group’s credit sales," the statement said.

Merchandise sales reflected a steady improvement over the period, increasing by 5% on last year, with comparable stores sales up 7.3%. Revenue declined by 3.2%, mainly as a result of the 9.8% decline in other revenue over the corresponding prior period, Lewis said.

The group’s gross profit margin strengthened by 40 basis points to 40.9%.

Debtor costs benefited from improved collections and were down 11.5%. This reflected an improvement from the 6% increase reported at the 2017 year-end, the trading statement said.