Pick n Pay shares drop after warning retrenchment costs will eat into earnings

In April‚ Pick n Pay launched a voluntary severance programme, offering employees one-and-a-half weeks of pay for each completed year of service‚ plus four weeks of notice pay.

Without the retrenchment process, HEPS was expected to increase by between 10% and 15%, to 90.67c and 94.79c, with the company expecting the cost of the programme to be fully recovered by the end of the financial year.

CEO Richard Brasher said: "On a normalised basis, excluding the voluntary severance process, we again delivered a double-digit improvement in profitability."

During the period, turnover grew 5.1% with the company restricting selling price inflation to 3.6%, Pick n Pay said.

At 2.35pm Pick n Pay’s share price was down 1.44% to R56.78. Its first-half results are expected on October 17.