Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pick n Pay shares drop after warning retrenchment costs will eat into earnings

02 October 2017 - 16:42 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND
Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND

Retailer Pick n Pay’s share price fell more than 1% on Monday afternoon, after it warned shareholders that retrenchment costs would drag down its interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) by a slightly bigger margin than previously estimated.

The grocery chain said in a trading statement that HEPS for the 26 weeks to August 27 would be at least 19c, or 20%, lower than the 82.43c reported in the matching period, a difference of 2c from its July estimate.

In April‚ Pick n Pay launched a voluntary severance programme, offering employees one-and-a-half weeks of pay for each completed year of service‚ plus four weeks of notice pay.

Without the retrenchment process, HEPS was expected to increase by between 10% and 15%, to 90.67c and 94.79c, with the company expecting the cost of the programme to be fully recovered by the end of the financial year.

CEO Richard Brasher said: "On a normalised basis, excluding the voluntary severance process, we again delivered a double-digit improvement in profitability."

During the period, turnover grew 5.1% with the company restricting selling price inflation to 3.6%, Pick n Pay said.

At 2.35pm Pick n Pay’s share price was down 1.44% to R56.78. Its first-half results are expected on October 17.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EXCLUSIVE: Eskom skirts around ‘the rot’ in ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Unprofitable PetroSA’s future hangs in balance, ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Reserve Bank said to have told big banks not to ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
KPMG crisis could spread beyond SA, Lesetja ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: SAA will need more funding
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

PnP credit offer is food for thought
Money

How big retailers are playing with your mind
Business

NEWS ANALYSIS: Pick n Pay introduces short-term store card with "no hidden ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.