Steinhoff’s Star rises on JSE debut

Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star), which listed on the main board of the JSE on Wednesday, gained more than 2% at the open of its first session.

Star, which incorporates Steinhoff’s African retail assets, such as Pep, Incredible Connection and Ackermans, brought the number of broadline retailers on the local bourse to six, the JSE said on Wednesday.

It is the 14th company to list on the JSE this year, with the broadline retailer sub-sector now having total market capitalisation of R91.5bn, and contributing 1% to the overall market

The Star group operates across sectors including apparel, footwear, household goods, furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and building materials, while also providing financial and mobile services. Steinhoff International has described the separation of assets as “a natural progression, given the business’s distinct strategic and geographic focus”.

At 10.30am, Star was up 2.5% at R22.29, coming off an intraday best of R22.45.

At the same time, Steinhoff International had lost 0.56% to R62.48, and 12.43% this year, with the company coming under pressure in August when it emerged that CEO Markus Jooste was being investigated by German authorities for alleged corruption related to tax affairs.

That saga took a twist this week with the former joint venture partner that made the complaint on which the probe was based approaching a Dutch court. That hearing takes place on Thursday.

Steinhoff, the world’s second biggest furniture retailer after IKEA, has denied the allegations against its employees and any wrongdoing.

Steinhoff, which has its primary listing in Frankfurt, is spinning off its African chains into Star, with a controlling stake in Africa’s biggest retailer, Shoprite.

The company, which also has operations stretching from the US to Britain to Australia, said the split between emerging and developed market retail businesses would allow investors keen on exposure to Africa to invest directly in Star.

Star, mainly made up of clothing, shoe and textile businesses, is an African retail giant with annual sales of about R53bn and more than half the voting rights in Shoprite.

Steinhoff owns 78% of Star.

With Reuters