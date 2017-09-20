Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff’s Star rises on JSE debut

The subsidiary housing the retailer’s African assets surged 7% in early trade on its first day of trading, as investors ignored allegations of accounting fraud at its parents

20 September 2017 - 10:36 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star), which listed on the main board of the JSE on Wednesday, gained more than 2% at the open of its first session.

Star, which incorporates Steinhoff’s African retail assets, such as Pep, Incredible Connection and Ackermans, brought the number of broadline retailers on the local bourse to six, the JSE said on Wednesday.

It is the 14th company to list on the JSE this year, with the broadline retailer sub-sector now having total market capitalisation of R91.5bn, and contributing 1% to the overall market

The Star group operates across sectors including apparel, footwear, household goods, furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and building materials, while also providing financial and mobile services. Steinhoff International has described the separation of assets as “a natural progression, given the business’s distinct strategic and geographic focus”.

At 10.30am, Star was up 2.5% at R22.29, coming off an intraday best of R22.45.

At the same time, Steinhoff International had lost 0.56% to R62.48, and 12.43% this year, with the company coming under pressure in August when it emerged that CEO Markus Jooste was being investigated by German authorities for alleged corruption related to tax affairs.

That saga took a twist this week with the former joint venture partner that made the complaint on which the probe was based approaching a Dutch court. That hearing takes place on Thursday.

Steinhoff, the world’s second biggest furniture retailer after IKEA, has denied the allegations against its employees and any wrongdoing.

Steinhoff, which has its primary listing in Frankfurt, is spinning off its African chains into Star, with a controlling stake in Africa’s biggest retailer, Shoprite.

The company, which also has operations stretching from the US to Britain to Australia, said the split between emerging and developed market retail businesses would allow investors keen on exposure to Africa to invest directly in Star.

Star, mainly made up of clothing, shoe and textile businesses, is an African retail giant with annual sales of about R53bn and more than half the voting rights in Shoprite.

Steinhoff owns 78% of Star.

With Reuters

Steinhoff International denies wrongdoing in audited accounts row

Europe’s second-largest furniture retailer is under pressure to counter allegations by a former joint-venture partner
Companies
1 day ago

Steinhoff’s former joint venture partner takes its complaint to Dutch court

The retail group has again denied allegations of accounting fraud, days before it lists its African assets
Companies
2 days ago

Steinhoff puts high price on Africa unit

Analysts say Steinhoff Africa Retail’s R20.50 a share is on the expensive side
Companies
2 days ago

Steinhoff raises R15.4bn for Star ahead of listing

The group has sold an almost 22% stake in the African retail assets, with empowerment company Lancaster Group taking an almost 9% stake
Companies
4 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sasol announces new R21bn empowerment deal, with ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Study dispels Eskom claims on limits to renewable ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Hulisani joins Sasfin in jumping KPMG’s sinking ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Herman Bosman believes MMI can rebound
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Gupta family has never been our client, McKinsey ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Steinhoff International denies wrongdoing in audited accounts row
Companies

Steinhoff’s former joint venture partner takes its complaint to Dutch court
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff puts high price on Africa unit
Companies

Steinhoff raises R15.4bn for Star ahead of listing
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.