Richemont’s full-year net profit plummets

12 May 2017 - 09:32 Staff Writer
A man looks at a Montblanc watch, part of Switzerland-based luxury goods holding company Richemont. Picture: AFP
Luxury goods maker Richemont on Friday reported a 46% slide in net profit to €1.21bn in the year to March partly due to the one-off gain on the merger of Net-A-Porter with Yoox in 2015.

Excluding this exceptional item, net profit would have dropped 24%, the maker of Cartier watches said in a statement.

Total sales for the period under review dropped 4% to €10.64bn on both an actual and constant currency basis.

Excluding exceptional initiatives to improve inventory at multi-brand retail partners and optimise certain retail and wholesale locations, the decline in sales would have been contained to 2% at constant exchange rates, the company added.

