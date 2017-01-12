Relief as Sainsbury sales ease upward

London — J Sainsbury shares surged the most in more than a year on Wednesday after better-than-expected holiday sales eased concerns over its prospects and provided another sign that the UK’s supermarkets had a better-than-expected Christmas.

The stock rose as much as 7.1% — the steepest intraday gain since January 5 2016 — on news that same-store sales at Sainsbury supermarkets rose 0.1%, excluding fuel, beating the median estimate for a 0.8% drop. Third-quarter revenue also topped projections at its Argos chain after its acquisition in 2016.

The report is a reminder of Sainsbury’s resilience amid revivals at market leader Tesco and WM Morrison Supermarkets, which on Tuesday posted its best Christmas sales in seven years. Having resisted the incursions of discounters Aldi and Lidl better than most over recent years, Sainsbury’s growth has fallen behind rivals.