Sandton City owners fail in bid to stop construction of Rea Vaya
Judge finds their fear of blocking pedestrians is ‘ill founded’, and orders them to pay costs
14 March 2024 - 05:00
Liberty and Pareto have failed in their bid to stop the construction of a Rea Vaya station on the doorstep of the Sandton City, arguing the mooted terminal will block pedestrians wanting to access the mall.
Liberty Two Degrees and Pareto co-own Sandton City, which recently marked its 50 years of existence and is arguably SA’s most prized shopping centre, situated in what is called Africa’s richest square mile. ..
