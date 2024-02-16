JSE publicly censures Delta Property for neglecting listings requirements
Delta, which generates the bulk of its revenue from government tenants, has been through a rough patch since founder Sandile Nomvete quit in 2020
16 February 2024 - 12:12
The JSE has imposed a public censure on Delta Property for breaching listings requirements under the previous executive management, which misled the investing public in the reporting of its financial results from 2018 to 2020.
The stock market operator also imposed a financial penalty of R7.5m, of which R5m was suspended for five years on condition that Delta does not commit similar offences...
