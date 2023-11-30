Consumers struggle but more visit Resilient’s malls
Leases concluded with new tenants were on average 26.5% higher than the rentals of the outgoing tenants
30 November 2023 - 12:36
Property group Resilient has seen more shoppers visiting its retail properties despite consumers coming under strain in the tough economic times.
According to Thursday’s pre-close update from the real estate investment trust (Reit), valued at about R14.7bn on the JSE, foot traffic increased 4.9% in the 10 months to the end of October, with comparable sales growing 5% in SA...
