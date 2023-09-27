Rebosis set to sell four more properties but at almost half their value
27 September 2023 - 12:14
Rebosis Property Fund announced the sale of four more of its properties for a total value of R160m — close to only half of its value — as the company seeks to sell off assets as part of its ongoing business-rescue process to try to save the debt-ridden company.
The latest properties to be sold are owned by Ascension Properties, a subsidiary of Rebosis, and valued at R291m, according to a valuation from an independent company done in April...
