Cash crunch slows Accelerate
Fourways Mall owner has suspended dividends in a bid to bolster its balance sheet, but has no plans to sell the crown jewels — not yet, anyway
27 July 2023 - 05:00
Fourways Mall owner Accelerate Property Fund is the latest real estate investment trust (Reit) facing serious liquidity issues.
Last week, the cash-strapped company suspended dividends for the year to end-March in a bid to shore up its overstretched balance sheet. ..
