Spear reports strong leasing across its portfolio
Office vacancies decrease as the return to the office gains momentum
29 August 2023 - 18:54
JSE-listed Spear Reit says leasing initiatives are paying off, with space being taken up, resulting in reduced vacancies particularly in its office portfolio.
In the year to date for the 2024 financial year, the company renewed and signed new leases on more than 72,000m2 of space, of which more than 57,000m2 is industrial, 11,160m2 offices and about 3,540m2 retail...
