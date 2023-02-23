Companies / Property

Redefine’s healthy balance sheet helps secure debt refinancing

Company is entering the storage sector in Poland and looking to diversify its funding sources

23 February 2023 - 19:30 denise mhlanga

JSE-listed Redefine Properties is in negotiations with lenders to refinance R4.2bn of  its debt that matures during the 2023 financial year — of which R3.2bn relates to the EPP — Echo Kielce and Marcelin facilities.

The remaining R1bn is maturing bonds, which the company said will be refinanced in the bond market or by using available cash resources...

