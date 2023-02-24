Companies / Property

Grit Real Estate to recycle 20% of its portfolio by end-December

Proceeds will be used to pay off debt and invest in resilient income-producing assets

24 February 2023 - 16:55 Denise Mhlanga

Pan-African property group Grit Real Estate says as part of its strategy it will recycle 20% of its 60 investments by value by December 31.

Sale proceeds will be used to reduce debt and invest in high growth and income-producing assets. In the year to December Grit reduced its loan-to-value from 46.7% to 45.5%...

