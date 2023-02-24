Grit Real Estate to recycle 20% of its portfolio by end-December

On the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Friday, benchmark Brent crude prices were about 14% lower than a year earlier
FATF’s report on SA concluded that the country is partially compliant with 17 of the FATF technical recommendations, and totally non-compliant with three of them
The chief justice said the conduct of the two led to the 2021 civil unrest and compromised the personal security of Constitutional Court judges
Dukwana was sworn in as premier on Friday after the forced resignation of Sisi Ntombela
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers names Cyrielle Villepelet, most recently a partner in the Paris office of consultant McKinsey, as MD of Tethys Invest
The Paris-based body added South Africa and Nigeria to its grey list of 25 countries that it subjects to increased compliance monitoring
Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite CEOs criticise giving diesel tax rebates only to food manufacturers
Opponents blame Turkey’s longest-serving leader for fuelling runaway inflation once again, and letting constructors flout regulations
Car racing has always been ultra-noisy, until Formula E, a force for good
Entries for the rally, which takes place from March 19 to 24, are open, but the slots are being snapped up quickly
Pan-African property group Grit Real Estate says as part of its strategy it will recycle 20% of its 60 investments by value by December 31.
Sale proceeds will be used to reduce debt and invest in high growth and income-producing assets. In the year to December Grit reduced its loan-to-value from 46.7% to 45.5%...
