Nepi on acquisition trail central European preference for malls

Global retailers keen to expand outside western Europe, boosting demand for Nepi’s centres

22 February 2023 - 19:08 Denise Mhlanga

Nepi Rockcastle, owner of premier shopping centres in central and eastern Europe, is looking at growing its portfolio through acquisitions as consumers in the region continue to prefer malls, unlike Western Europe where high street is more dominant.

“Tenant demand for our retail properties is high. We’ve seen many international retailers enter and expand their operations in central and eastern Europe countries or enter new markets within our malls,” said CEO Rüdiger Dany...

