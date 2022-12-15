Packaging group Nampak's problems are many, and entrenched, putting even a 100c cash call price into question
Though the pandemic has come and largely gone, it continues to cast a long shadow. That much is clear from the residential property market, where Covid-related shifts in how and where people work, live and play seem to have reshaped the home ownership landscape for good.
The FM’s annual top suburbs rankings — the 11th year in which we’ve partnered with research and analytics group Lightstone to crunch the numbers — reveal which individual suburbs and gated estates have been the biggest beneficiaries of new buying trends...
sa’s top suburbs
Where to buy: South Africa’s top suburbs
Covid has altered SA’s residential property market markedly, with buyers gravitating towards bigger homes, bigger stands and easy access to wide open spaces
