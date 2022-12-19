The banks index performs particularly well, gaining the most in a day since May
Ramaphosa did not mention tenure security, yet for most of his first five years in office, it was the heartland of disputes between traditional authorities, communities and the state
The two entities have created joint structures in a bid to deal with the challenges facing freight rail
Black Business Council and Business Unity SA urge ANC leadership to reassure investors and implement policies
This could help new anchor shareholder GMB Liquidity Corporation fortify its already dominant position
Ramaphosa’s allies won five of the top seven ANC positions
Long seen as a half-step to a fully electric driving future, petrol-and-plug vehicles are holding out in car markets
State witness and former CEO Markus Braun trade accusations over who was responsible for spectacular collapse
The decision by an appeal court upholds a trial judge’s ruling in 2021 that threw out the challenge as legally pointless
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Stor-Age invests more than R170m in solar energy
Its more than 2,400 solar panels produce enough electricity to power more than 2,400 homes for a month
SA’s only specialist self storage real estate investment trust (Reit) Stor-Age has invested more than R170m installing solar panels on its buildings in SA and the UK since 2015.
To date, Stor-Age has installed more than 2,400 solar photovoltaics (PV) systems at 26 of its buildings in SA and four in the UK. These PV systems have to date generated more than 2.2-million kilowatt-hours (kWh) in solar power, capable of powering more than 2,400 homes for a month...
