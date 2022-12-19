Companies / Property

Stor-Age invests more than R170m in solar energy

Its more than 2,400 solar panels produce enough electricity to power more than 2,400 homes for a month

BL Premium
19 December 2022 - 15:22

SA’s only specialist self storage real estate investment trust (Reit) Stor-Age has invested more than R170m installing solar panels on its buildings in SA and the UK since 2015.

To date, Stor-Age has installed more than 2,400 solar photovoltaics (PV) systems at 26 of its buildings in SA and four in the UK. These PV systems have to date generated more than 2.2-million kilowatt-hours (kWh) in solar power, capable of powering more than 2,400 homes for a month...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.