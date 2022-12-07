Companies / Property

Commercial property auctions gain popularity, say industry players

Platform is regarded increasingly as the quickest and simplest way to buy and sell property

BL Premium
07 December 2022 - 18:49 Denise Mhlanga

SA buyers and sellers are turning increasingly to property auctions due to the efficiency and transparency the platform offers, according to industry players.

Listed real estate investment trusts (Reits), family businesses, as well as private and individual investors are selling noncore assets at auctions and replacing them with income-generating properties...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.