Companies / Property

Spear to spend R74m redeveloping Blackheath Park for its main tenant

Bravo Brands will rent almost half of the refurbished industrial facility in Cape Town for 10 years with plans for further expansion

25 August 2022 - 14:09 Denise Mhlanga

Spear Reit is spending R74m on the redevelopment of Blackheath Park in Cape Town for Bravo Brands, a tenant that has outgrown its premises at Parow Industria.

Bravo Brands is a home and lifestyle company whose products include Grafton Everest, King Koil, La-Z-Boy, Sealy, Slumberland, Edblo, and Nouwens. It has chosen Cape Town as the growth node for its export business, citing the Western Cape as the location with the best prospects...

