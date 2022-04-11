Companies / Property Growthpoint renames its fund management business to boost exposure The company says the renaming and separate branding of Growthpoint Investment Partners will increase the visibility of the business to the investors B L Premium

SA’s largest listed property company, Growthpoint Properties, has renamed its fund management business launched in 2018 and valued at over R15bn to Growthpoint Investment Partners to increase visibility in the investment market.

The company, which has already exceeded its R15bn growth target of assets under management by 2023, aims to double the value of its assets in the next five years...