Growthpoint renames its fund management business to boost exposure
The company says the renaming and separate branding of Growthpoint Investment Partners will increase the visibility of the business to the investors
11 April 2022 - 22:57
SA’s largest listed property company, Growthpoint Properties, has renamed its fund management business launched in 2018 and valued at over R15bn to Growthpoint Investment Partners to increase visibility in the investment market.
The company, which has already exceeded its R15bn growth target of assets under management by 2023, aims to double the value of its assets in the next five years...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now