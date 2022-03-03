Companies / Property Q&A: Nepi Rockcastle CEO Rüdiger Dany discusses tapping into Western Europe The new Nepi chief says the company is actively looking for new investment opportunities in Europe B L Premium

Nepi Rockcastle, owner of premier shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe, is positive about the next 12 months and is eyeing expansion into Western Europe.

During the investor roadshow in February, newly appointed CEO Rüdiger Dany spoke to Business Day about the company’s focus on maintaining stability and growing the business...