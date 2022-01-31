Companies / Property Growthpoint launches student accommodation fund The company will consider listing the fund in about seven years’ time when its asset portfolio reaches a value of R12bn B L Premium

Growthpoint, SA’s largest listed property group, is tapping into the thriving purpose-built student accommodation sector in SA, with an initial portfolio valued at R2bn.

A lack of suitable facilities is giving rise to the formation of specialist real estate investment trusts (Reits), both globally and locally. In SA demand far outstrips supply, thus making the sector an attractive investment...