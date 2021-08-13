Companies / Property Growthpoint launches first residential development Kent will be a R140m student housing project located next to La Lucia Mall, KwaZulu-Natal BL PREMIUM

Growthpoint Properties, SA's largest landlord with exposure to R157bn of assets across five countries, has launched its first residential development, a student housing project.

Listed property groups have started to embrace residential property as an investment-class asset in recent years. While only about 1% of commercial real estate owned by listed funds is residential, this number is growing. ..