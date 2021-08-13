Growthpoint launches first residential development
Kent will be a R140m student housing project located next to La Lucia Mall, KwaZulu-Natal
13 August 2021 - 16:11
Growthpoint Properties, SA's largest landlord with exposure to R157bn of assets across five countries, has launched its first residential development, a student housing project.
Listed property groups have started to embrace residential property as an investment-class asset in recent years. While only about 1% of commercial real estate owned by listed funds is residential, this number is growing. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now