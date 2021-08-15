Live Easy looks to double its asset base in three to five years
15 August 2021 - 20:45
Private property developer and manager Live Easy plans to more than double its portfolio in the next three to five years following the injection of an undisclosed amount of capital.
The company, which has about 2,500 units, aims to expand that to more than 6,000 units. ..
